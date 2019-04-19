Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total transaction of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,723,292. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

