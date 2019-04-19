Strs Ohio Sells 101,608 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 101,608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $99,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,174 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.59. 2,823,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Nomura raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

