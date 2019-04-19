Strs Ohio Has $74.08 Million Stake in General Motors (GM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,150 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of General Motors worth $74,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 33,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 67,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 432.7% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.30. 10,677,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,316. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,521 shares of company stock worth $4,337,346. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

