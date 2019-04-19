Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.44 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $112.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

In related news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $5,279,163.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,726 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

