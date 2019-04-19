Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pluralsight Put Options (PS)

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,357% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $31.80 on Friday. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.78.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 246.61%. The company had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 480,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $13,635,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 7,943,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $225,348,073.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,101,284 shares of company stock valued at $258,843,580 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $11,449,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

