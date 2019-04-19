Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Radius Health (RDUS)

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,085 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,070% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In other Radius Health news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 1,680 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $37,329.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debasish Roychowdhury sold 4,800 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Radius Health by 352.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 386,437 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.43 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

