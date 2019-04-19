Stifel Financial Corp Sells 91,361 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (JTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

