Stifel Financial Corp Has $264,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:PXQ opened at $61.19 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $62.70.
About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.