Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,986 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,115,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,722,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

In other Washington Prime Group news, EVP Robert P. Demchak sold 11,747 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $67,427.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Lindimore sold 5,116 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $29,417.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $108,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $891.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.10 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,986 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/stifel-financial-corp-acquires-6986-shares-of-washington-prime-group-inc-wpg.html.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.