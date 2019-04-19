Steris PLC (STE) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Steris worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,549,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,498,000 after buying an additional 800,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,516,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,837,000 after buying an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 10,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,539,306 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,617,000 after buying an additional 85,819 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,768,000 after buying an additional 84,228 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.08. Steris PLC has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $129.87.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other Steris news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $249,552.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

