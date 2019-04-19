Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 926,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 696,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

STML has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $562.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $127,211.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $103,012.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,999 shares of company stock worth $2,048,415. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

