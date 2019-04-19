Steem Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00008117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. Steem has a total market capitalization of $133.84 million and $1.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.16 or 0.05735190 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.01870142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 328,895,180 coins and its circulating supply is 311,921,086 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX, RuDEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Huobi, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

