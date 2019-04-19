Stealth (XST) Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $15,459.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021221 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004677 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00114867 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 31,727,744 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

