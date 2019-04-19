State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.50 Million Holdings in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,756,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DISH Network by 6,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,316,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 661,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.58.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Defranco purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,468,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,493.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,240,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

