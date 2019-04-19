State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 11,657 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research began coverage on HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

