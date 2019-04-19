Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.1% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,983,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $265.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,088. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

