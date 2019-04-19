Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lessened by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,699 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 653,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $76.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

