Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have underperformed the industry and also look comparatively overvalued. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company's earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate while declined 3.2% year over year due to cost-related headwinds and high tax expenses. For 2019, the company estimates tax rate of 17.5% to adversely impact earnings by 15 cents per share while believes that tariffs, foreign currency woes and commodity inflation will lower earnings by 90 cents to $1.00. Also, high interest expenses are expected to lower the bottom line. The company expects earnings per share to be roughly 13% in the first quarter of 2019, with the percentage reflecting a year-over-year decline of 400 basis points. Further, free cash flow conversion is predicted to be 85-90%, lower than 100% in 2018. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the company have declined for 2019 and 2020.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.88.

NYSE:SWK opened at $145.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $157.76.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,307.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $479,530.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,579. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,721,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

