Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stag Industrial worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 51.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 88,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 124.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

