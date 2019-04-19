SSE’s (SSE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,298 ($16.96) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (down from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.58).

SSE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,124 ($14.69). 2,016,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.51. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,449.50 ($18.94). The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.52.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

