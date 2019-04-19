SSE PLC/S (SSEZY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. SSE PLC/S has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

