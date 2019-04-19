Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Atento SA (ATTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Atento were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth $2,785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atento by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 240,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Atento by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,127 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atento from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atento currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.59. Atento SA has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $421.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.02 million. Atento had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 16.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atento SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

