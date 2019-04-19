Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $205,000 Stake in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $68.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

