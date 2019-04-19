Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,179,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 375.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 419,508 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 526,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 274,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential Public Limited has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $52.81.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.8937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

