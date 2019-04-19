Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SemGroup by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 331,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SemGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SemGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SEMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered SemGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SemGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

Shares of SEMG stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $611.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in SemGroup Corp (SEMG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/squarepoint-ops-llc-boosts-holdings-in-semgroup-corp-semg.html.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.