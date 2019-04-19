Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.66

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

SBPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 71,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 549,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 141,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 141,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

