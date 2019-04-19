SportyCo Hits One Day Volume of $2,051.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. SportyCo has a market cap of $215,835.00 and approximately $2,051.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Coinbe, OKEx and Livecoin. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00429105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.01131884 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00210887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,055,795 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Coinbe, Livecoin, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

