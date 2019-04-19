Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Speedway Motorsports were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Speedway Motorsports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TRK opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

