SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Holdings Cut by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 120.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $355.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $284.45 and a 12-month high of $374.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/spdr-sp-midcap-400-etf-trust-mdy-holdings-cut-by-flagship-harbor-advisors-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.8844 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.