SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $71.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

