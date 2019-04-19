SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Stake Decreased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,876,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,891,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,731,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 563,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.95. 681,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,001. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

