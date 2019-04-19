Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (ACIM) Holdings Cut by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,955,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us alerts:

ACIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/spdr-msci-acwi-imi-etf-us-acim-holdings-cut-by-cypress-wealth-services-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.