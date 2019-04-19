SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Position Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 175,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,089. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $100.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

