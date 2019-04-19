Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Spark Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -152.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Spark Energy to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 429.4%.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.55. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Spark Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO Nathan Kroeker sold 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Spark Energy worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/spark-energy-inc-spke-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.