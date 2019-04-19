Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Reduced by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Macquarie downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

