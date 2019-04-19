South State (SSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded South State from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of South State stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. South State has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.22.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. South State had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that South State will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $662,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,339 shares of company stock valued at $978,540. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,232 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $14,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $13,657,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 197,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 148,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of South State by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

