South Jersey Industries (SJI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

“We believe SJI has various opportunities to invest in natural gas infrastructure, including improving distribution systems in parts of its service territory in New Jersey, continuing to build a new interstate natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania called PennEast, and managing the supply of natural gas for more power plants.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE:SJI opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $521.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,879,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,357,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,732,000 after purchasing an additional 512,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,470,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,276,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 441,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

