Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Msci (MSCI) Share Price

News headlines about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Msci earned a news impact score of 1.84 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Msci to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

MSCI stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $221.45.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.95 million. Msci had a return on equity of 196.12% and a net margin of 35.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

