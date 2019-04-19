Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.36.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 560,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,255. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after acquiring an additional 582,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

