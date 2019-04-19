Sociall (SCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Sociall has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. Sociall has a market cap of $353,432.00 and $64.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00458546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.01117304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00209441 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001594 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.