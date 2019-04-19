Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Receives $182.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,532,000 after purchasing an additional 687,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snap-on by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 484,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $62,430,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Snap-on by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,941,000 after purchasing an additional 396,566 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11,813.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after acquiring an additional 330,428 shares during the period.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.