Slate Office REIT Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$59.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

