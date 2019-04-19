Simplex Trading LLC Has $246,000 Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,677 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 35,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FAS opened at $69.07 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $78.35.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
