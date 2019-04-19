Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 92,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,336 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after buying an additional 144,975 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,307,000 after buying an additional 203,157 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.07. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

