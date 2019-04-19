Sientra (SIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut their target price on Sientra from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sientra has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.08.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.51% and a negative net margin of 121.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sientra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sientra by 18.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 41.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

