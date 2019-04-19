Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

NYSE:SBGL opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of -0.19. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

