Short Interest in Novartis AG (NVS) Expands By 62.5%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,518 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 1,761,695 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,516,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,361,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 184,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,845 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

