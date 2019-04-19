Sharps Compliance (SMED) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. 1,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.16. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.00% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

