Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $444,143.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC and DDEX. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00456974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.01118255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00209984 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, OTCBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

