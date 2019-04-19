Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.90 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 350.03%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Shaff sold 4,378 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $25,173.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at $99,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Desrosier sold 5,471 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $31,458.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $123,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,119,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

